Why Tattooed Chef Shares Dipped Around 15%; Here Are 95 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares surged 56.6% to settle at $19.10 on Friday.
- Shares of several companies in the broader industrial space traded higher on continued hopes of softer Fed policy after CPI this week showed October inflation below estimates.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA gained 50.3% to close at $0.2780. The company is expected to report Q3 results on November 14, 2022.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. UCL jumped 49.6% to close at $1.90. uCloudlink Group is expected to report Q3 financial results on November 16, 2022.
- Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ gained 44.3% to settle at $0.1981.
- Compass, Inc. COMP jumped 44% to close at $3.50. Compass posted a wider-than-expected loss for its third quarter, while sales topped estimates.
- Kaleyra, Inc. KLR climbed 38.5% to close at $0.90. Kaleyra extended Oracle partnership to leverage Oracle Cloud.
- Nutex Health Inc. NUTX gained 37.7% to close at $1.16.
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT jumped 35.8% to close at $3.00.
- Sight Sciences, Inc. SGHT shares jumped 34.9% to close at $11.28 after the company posted upbeat Q3 sales and raised FY22 revenue outlook.
- Arrival ARVL gained 34.9% to close at $0.5324. Arrival recently reported a Q3 loss of $310.3 million.
- Snail, Inc. SNAL shares surged 33.3% to close at $3.00 on Friday after the company announced a $5 million share repurchase program.
- Orgenesis Inc. ORGS rose 32.9% to settle at $1.90. Orgenesis posted Q3 EPS of $0.05.
- Doximity, Inc. DOCS shares gained 32.7% to close at $34.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- TransAct Technologies Incorporated TACT climbed 31.9% to close at $5.50 after the company swung to a profit for the third quarter.
- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. TNYA rose 30.9% to close at $2.67. Tenaya Therapeutics posted a Q3 loss of $0.74 per share.
- XL Fleet Corp. XL jumped 30.9% to settle at $1.14. XL Fleet recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share.
- Canoo Inc. GOEV gained 30.6% to close at $1.58.
- AGBA Acquisition Limited AGBA jumped 29.6% to close at $7.13 after dipping 50% on Thursday. AGBA Acquisition announced approval of business combination and ability of stockholders to withdraw ordinary shares tendered for redemption.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. MGTA gained 28.6% to settle at $1.35. Magenta Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.27 per share.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL jumped 28.6% to close at $7.97. Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted a Q3 loss of $0.33 per share.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. FDMT gained 28.6% to close at $12.51. 4D Molecular Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.79 per share.
- Telos Corporation TLS climbed 28.1% to close at $4.47.
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV gained 28% to settle at $1.37. Blue Water Vaccines posted a Q3 loss of $0.27 per share.
- Tuniu Corporation TOUR gained 27.9% to close at $0.8840.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. GLYC climbed 26.5% to close at $1.24. GlycoMimetics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.16 per share.
- Standard BioTools Inc. LAB gained 26.4% to settle at $1.34. Standard BioTools recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.37 per share.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI jumped 26.1% to close at $3.58. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust recently posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS climbed 24.7% to close at $0.4675.
- Matterport, Inc. MTTR climbed 24.4% to close at $3.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB climbed 24.3% to close at $37.76. Zai Lab reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Charge Enterprises, Inc. CRGE gained 23.6% to settle at $2.78.
- Redfin Corporation RDFN rose 21.4% to close at $5.23.
- GDS Holdings Limited GDS gained 21.3% to close at $13.34 after climbing 20% on Thursday.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. IGMS rose 21.3% to close at $25.38. IGM Biosciences Director Kathleen Behrens bought a total of 60,000 shares at an average price of $17.14
- a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. AKA gained 21.2% to close at $1.83 following strong quarterly sales.
- Sono Group N.V. SEV climbed 21.2% to close at $1.37.
- Magnite, Inc. MGNI gained 21.2% to settle at $11.60. Magnite recently reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY rose 20.8% to close at $5.51 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Agora, Inc. API climbed 20.7% to close at $3.67.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV gained 20.6% to close at $8.49. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher on reports the country eased Covid measures.
- Amyris, Inc. AMRS jumped 20.1% to settle at $2.21. Amyris recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Beam Global BEEM rose 19.9% to close at $15.64 after reporting Q3 results.
- Velo3D, Inc. VLD jumped 19.5% to settle at $2.94.
- KE Holdings Inc. BEKE gained 19.3% to close at $13.53 after gaining 9% on Thursday.
- LifeMD, Inc. LFMD gained 19.2% to close at $2.48 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Century Aluminum Company CENX rose 19.1% to close at $9.48. Century Aluminum recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.34 per share.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ gained 19.1% to close at $2.75.
- Carvana Co. CVNA jumped 18.9% to settle at $11.88.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. PDFS climbed 18.7% to close at $29.79 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Farfetch Limited FTCH rose 18.6% to settle at $10.26.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL jumped 18.1% to close at $5.28. Purple Innovation recently reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance.
- 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. LAX gained 17.8% to close at $6.49 after dropping 43% on Thursday.
- AvePoint, Inc. AVPT surged 17.7% to close at $4.66 following strong quarterly sales.
- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. IAS gained 17.5% to close at $8.99.
- Integral Ad Science named new CFO.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB climbed 16.8% to close at $1.53. Aurora Cannabis reported Q1 sales of C$49.3 million.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN gained 15.6% to close at $21.70 after jumping 17% on Thursday.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. XIN jumped 15% to settle at $0.4601.
- Mister Car Wash, Inc. MCW climbed 14.8% to close at $10.63 following strong quarterly results.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc. NSTG gained 13.3% to close at $8.29. NanoString Technologies recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Kalera Public Limited Company. KAL gained 11.5% to close at $0.0903 after gaining 10% on Thursday. Kalera recently said it sees Q3 net sales of $1.6 million.
- Prudential plc PUK shares climbed 9.1% to settle at $23.86 after gaining 7% on Thursday.
- Alcoa Corporation AA gained 8.7% to close at $47.66.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH gained 8.1% to close at $0.5406 after dropping 26% on Thursday.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM gained 7% to close at $0.1230 after jumping around 58% on Thursday.
Losers
- PLx Pharma Inc. PLXP dipped 37.5% to close at $0.3750 on Friday. PLx Pharma posted a Q3 loss of $0.30 per share.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN shares dipped 32.2% to close at $1.18 on Friday. Blue Apron filed for offering of up to $30 million of common stock.
- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. SNCE dipped 32.1% to close at $0.8493 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results and lowered sales guidance.
- Myomo, Inc. MYO fell 32.1% to close at $0.91. Myomo posted a Q3 loss of $0.40 per share.
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. AIRS fell 30.7% to close at $3.28 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- East Stone Acquisition Corporation ESSC dipped 26.8% to settle at $7.30.
- The Oncology Institute, Inc. TOI dropped 26.2% to close at $2.17. Guggenheim maintained The Oncology Institute with a Buy and lowered the price target from $7 to $6.
- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. BRLT shares dipped 25.6% to close at $5.98 after the company issued 2022 sales guidance below estimates.
- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. THRX dropped 23.7% to close at $6.38.
- Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. RYAN fell 23.2% to close at $34.12 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. Multiple analysts lowered their price targets on the stock following the report.
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE dropped 22% to close at $5.14.
- OncoCyte Corporation OCX dipped 21.7% to settle at $0.47. OncoCyte posted a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share.
- FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY fell 20.3% to close at $1.22 after the company reported a year-over-year drop in Q3 sales.
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN dropped 19.2% to close at $9.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS.
- Entera Bio Ltd. ENTX declined 19.2% to close at $0.50.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA declined 19.2% to close at $0.0841 after the company announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
- GoHealth, Inc. GOCO fell 18.3% to close at $0.4001 after posting downbeat Q3 sales.
- Rallybio Corporation RLYB dropped 16.6% to close at $5.59. Rallybio announced pricing of $50 million public offering of 5 million shares of common stock at a price of $6 per share.
- EverCommerce Inc. EVCM dropped 16.3% to close at $6.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. Several analysts lowered their price targets on the stock following the report.
- Expensify, Inc. EXFY declined 15.8% to close at $10.91 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF fell 14.8% to close at $3.75 after the company lowered its FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. BRFH declined 14% to close at $1.47. Barfresh reported Q3 sales of $2.4 million.
- Cue Health Inc. HLTH fell 13.7% to close at $3.54 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Duolingo, Inc. DUOL dipped 13.4% to close at $73.43 after the company issued Q4 revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL shares dropped 13.1% to close at $0.5359. RedHill Biopharma recently issued H1/22 highlights and Q3/22 estimates.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. APRE declined 13% to close at $0.4568. Aprea Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.12 per share.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE dropped 12.7% to settle at $3.64. RBC Capital maintained WAVE Life Sciences with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $8 to $5.
- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL fell 10.8% to close at $283.21. Kinsale Capital Group announced pricing of $48.4 million public offering of 155,000 shares of common stock.
- Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO dipped 8.5% to settle at $26.90 following Q3 results.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH fell 6.8% to close at $103.70.
- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII fell 6.8% to settle at $227.58. B of A Securities downgraded Huntington Ingalls from Neutral to Underperform.
