United States Antimony, Better Home & Finance, PDF Solutions And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday.

Shares of United States Antimony Corporation UAMY rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company announced it secured a $245 million sole-source contract by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Strategic Materials for the purchase of antimony ingots to replenish the U.S. National Defense Stockpile.

United States Antimony shares jumped 18.8% to $7.66 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company BETR shares jumped 27.7% to $63.85 after investor Eric Jackson recently said his firm holds a long position.

3D Systems Corporation DDD shares surged 16.2% to $2.9044.

POET Technologies Inc . POET gained 15.5% to $5.96.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc . BBAI rose 15.5% to $8.18.

Crane NXT, Co. CXT rose 14.4% to $64.62. Crane NXT expects high single digit revenue growth in its U.S. currency business in 2026.

PDF Solutions, Inc . PDFS surged 13% to $25.48 after the company announced a multi-year agreement to expand a prior contract.

Transocean Ltd . RIG gained 11.5% to $3.7800.

Forward Industries, Inc . FORD jumped 10.7% to $30.89.

CleanSpark, Inc . CLSK gained 9.3% to $15.02 after the company expanded its bitcoin-backed credit facility with Coinbase Prime by $100 million.

American Battery Technology Compan y ABAT gained 9% to $4.0950.

Pony AI In c. PONY rose 8.7% to $22.35.

Halliburton Compan y HAL gained 7.6% to $24.32.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc . HP rose 7.3% to $22.79.

. rose 7.3% to $22.79. McKesson Corporation MCK gained 6.5% to $742.32 after the company raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance.

Photo via Shutterstock