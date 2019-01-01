Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vaxcyte
The latest price target for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) was reported by Needham on July 7, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting PCVX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 113.45% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) was provided by Needham, and Vaxcyte initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vaxcyte, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vaxcyte was filed on July 7, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 7, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vaxcyte (PCVX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $40.00. The current price Vaxcyte (PCVX) is trading at is $18.74, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
