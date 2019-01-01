Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.680
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Vaxcyte Questions & Answers
When is Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) reporting earnings?
Vaxcyte (PCVX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.72, which missed the estimate of $-0.44.
What were Vaxcyte’s (NASDAQ:PCVX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
