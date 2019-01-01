Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Gr
Overseas Shipholding Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE: OSG) was reported by Imperial Capital on May 6, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting OSG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE: OSG) was provided by Imperial Capital, and Overseas Shipholding Gr downgraded their in-line rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Overseas Shipholding Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Overseas Shipholding Gr was filed on May 6, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Overseas Shipholding Gr (OSG) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Overseas Shipholding Gr (OSG) is trading at is $2.28, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.