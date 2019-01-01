QQQ
Osaka Gas Co Ltd is a Japanese utility company involved in the production and supply of natural gas and electricity. Osaka Gas segments its operations into: Gas; LPG, Electricity, and Other Energy; International Energy; and Life and Business Solutions units. The company's total revenue generation is mainly split between its Gas and LPG, Electricity, and Other Energy divisions. The Gas business produces, supplies, and markets city gas to mostly industrial and residential customers in the Kansai region of Japan. Osaka Gas' LPG, Electricity, and Other Energy business generates and sells electricity and liquefied petroleum gas to consumers both inside and outside Japan. To do this, the company operates an international portfolio of natural gas-fired thermal, solar, and wind power plants.

Osaka Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Osaka Gas (OSGSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Osaka Gas (OTCPK: OSGSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Osaka Gas's (OSGSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Osaka Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Osaka Gas (OSGSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Osaka Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Osaka Gas (OSGSF)?

A

The stock price for Osaka Gas (OTCPK: OSGSF) is $17.95 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 18:49:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Osaka Gas (OSGSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Osaka Gas.

Q

When is Osaka Gas (OTCPK:OSGSF) reporting earnings?

A

Osaka Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Osaka Gas (OSGSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Osaka Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Osaka Gas (OSGSF) operate in?

A

Osaka Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.