Osaka Gas Co Ltd is a Japanese utility company involved in the production and supply of natural gas and electricity. Osaka Gas segments its operations into: Gas; LPG, Electricity, and Other Energy; International Energy; and Life and Business Solutions units. The company's total revenue generation is mainly split between its Gas and LPG, Electricity, and Other Energy divisions. The Gas business produces, supplies, and markets city gas to mostly industrial and residential customers in the Kansai region of Japan. Osaka Gas' LPG, Electricity, and Other Energy business generates and sells electricity and liquefied petroleum gas to consumers both inside and outside Japan. To do this, the company operates an international portfolio of natural gas-fired thermal, solar, and wind power plants.