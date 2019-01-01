|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Osaka Gas (OTCPK: OSGSY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Osaka Gas.
There is no analysis for Osaka Gas
The stock price for Osaka Gas (OTCPK: OSGSY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Osaka Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Osaka Gas.
Osaka Gas is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.