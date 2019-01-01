QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.1K
Div / Yield
0.45/2.73%
52 Wk
15.64 - 16.55
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
32.3
Open
-
P/E
17.09
EPS
31.34
Shares
97M
Outstanding
OSG Corp manufactures and sells consumable tools. The company's products include taps, drills, end mills, indexables, dies, gauges, and other tooling systems used in machine tools. Its products are used in the automotive, die and mold, aerospace, energy, and heavy industries. Its largest end markets are Japan and the rest of Asia.

Analyst Ratings

OSG Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OSG (OSGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OSG (OTCPK: OSGCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are OSG's (OSGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OSG.

Q

What is the target price for OSG (OSGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OSG

Q

Current Stock Price for OSG (OSGCF)?

A

The stock price for OSG (OTCPK: OSGCF) is $16.55 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 16:40:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OSG (OSGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OSG.

Q

When is OSG (OTCPK:OSGCF) reporting earnings?

A

OSG does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OSG (OSGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OSG.

Q

What sector and industry does OSG (OSGCF) operate in?

A

OSG is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.