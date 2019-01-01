QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Organic Plant Health Inc produces, distributes and sells organic based, natural, hybrid and environmentally responsible products for the care of residential and commercial landscapes.

Organic Plant Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Organic Plant Health (OPHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Organic Plant Health (OTCEM: OPHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Organic Plant Health's (OPHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Organic Plant Health.

Q

What is the target price for Organic Plant Health (OPHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Organic Plant Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Organic Plant Health (OPHI)?

A

The stock price for Organic Plant Health (OTCEM: OPHI) is $0.0003 last updated Today at 1:32:00 PM.

Q

Does Organic Plant Health (OPHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Organic Plant Health.

Q

When is Organic Plant Health (OTCEM:OPHI) reporting earnings?

A

Organic Plant Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Organic Plant Health (OPHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Organic Plant Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Organic Plant Health (OPHI) operate in?

A

Organic Plant Health is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.