There is no Press for this Ticker
Ophir Resources Co., formerly known as Suffer, is an apparel design and manufacturer Company. It manufactures men and women clothing.

Ophir Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ophir Resources (SUFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ophir Resources (OTCEM: SUFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ophir Resources's (SUFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ophir Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Ophir Resources (SUFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ophir Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Ophir Resources (SUFF)?

A

The stock price for Ophir Resources (OTCEM: SUFF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 14:31:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ophir Resources (SUFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ophir Resources.

Q

When is Ophir Resources (OTCEM:SUFF) reporting earnings?

A

Ophir Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ophir Resources (SUFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ophir Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Ophir Resources (SUFF) operate in?

A

Ophir Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.