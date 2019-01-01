|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ophir Resources (OTCEM: SUFF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Ophir Resources.
There is no analysis for Ophir Resources
The stock price for Ophir Resources (OTCEM: SUFF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 14:31:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ophir Resources.
Ophir Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Ophir Resources.
Ophir Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.