Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/49.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
4.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
57.9M
Outstanding
Ophir Gold Corp is a gold exploration company. The company is focused on developing its flagship property, Breccia Gold Property located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Ophir Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ophir Gold (KPZIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ophir Gold (OTCQB: KPZIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ophir Gold's (KPZIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ophir Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Ophir Gold (KPZIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ophir Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Ophir Gold (KPZIF)?

A

The stock price for Ophir Gold (OTCQB: KPZIF) is $0.077435 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:16:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ophir Gold (KPZIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ophir Gold.

Q

When is Ophir Gold (OTCQB:KPZIF) reporting earnings?

A

Ophir Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ophir Gold (KPZIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ophir Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Ophir Gold (KPZIF) operate in?

A

Ophir Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.