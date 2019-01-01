|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.400
|0.400
|0.0000
|REV
|214.360M
|217.555M
|3.195M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of New Residential Inv (NYSE: NRZ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in New Residential Inv’s space includes: Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).
The latest price target for New Residential Inv (NYSE: NRZ) was reported by RBC Capital on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting NRZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.83% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for New Residential Inv (NYSE: NRZ) is $10.17 last updated Today at 7:52:47 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
New Residential Inv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for New Residential Inv.
New Residential Inv is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.