Range
9.71 - 10.21
Vol / Avg.
5.7M/5.4M
Div / Yield
0.9/8.91%
52 Wk
8.98 - 11.81
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
59.6
Open
9.76
P/E
6.69
EPS
0.34
Shares
466.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
New Residential Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that invests and manages investments related to residential real estate in the United States. The company's asset portfolio is mainly comprised of servicing-related assets and residential securities and loans. The vast majority of the cumulative outstanding face value of New Residential's portfolio is made up of excess mortgage servicing rights, or MSRs. The company collects interest income from these when the fee paid for an MSR exceeds the basic amount. Mortgage servicer advances, or loans extended to cover payments missed by homeowners, represent the majority of the carrying value of New Residential's investment portfolio. Most of these securities have short- to medium-term lifespans.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4000.400 0.0000
REV214.360M217.555M3.195M

Analyst Ratings

New Residential Inv Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Residential Inv (NRZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Residential Inv (NYSE: NRZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Residential Inv's (NRZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for New Residential Inv (NRZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for New Residential Inv (NYSE: NRZ) was reported by RBC Capital on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting NRZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.83% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for New Residential Inv (NRZ)?

A

The stock price for New Residential Inv (NYSE: NRZ) is $10.17 last updated Today at 7:52:47 PM.

Q

Does New Residential Inv (NRZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) reporting earnings?

A

New Residential Inv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is New Residential Inv (NRZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Residential Inv.

Q

What sector and industry does New Residential Inv (NRZ) operate in?

A

New Residential Inv is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.