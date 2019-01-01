New Residential Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that invests and manages investments related to residential real estate in the United States. The company's asset portfolio is mainly comprised of servicing-related assets and residential securities and loans. The vast majority of the cumulative outstanding face value of New Residential's portfolio is made up of excess mortgage servicing rights, or MSRs. The company collects interest income from these when the fee paid for an MSR exceeds the basic amount. Mortgage servicer advances, or loans extended to cover payments missed by homeowners, represent the majority of the carrying value of New Residential's investment portfolio. Most of these securities have short- to medium-term lifespans.