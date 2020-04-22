Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Broadcom, Bed Bath & Beyond And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is not a good buy. The company has cut costs a lot, but he would rather stick with video games.

Cramer is worried that the numbers for Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) are probably too high so he would hold off buying it.

If the economy comes back, Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) is a good stock to own, thinks Cramer.

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE: NMFC) yields 19% and Cramer sees that as a red flag. He doesn't want to touch it.

Cramer likes Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) so much. His charitable fund owns the stock.

Instead of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH), Cramer would rather own Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT).

Cramer is a buyer of Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG).

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) had an okay quarter, said Cramer. He said that pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 retailers are different, with the exception of those with the biggest balance sheet.

Cramer is not a buyer of Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY).