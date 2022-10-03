'I'm Not Going There,' Cramer Says About This Energy Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said UiPath Inc PATH is losing money, and he is not recommending companies that are losing money.

When asked about Equinor ASA EQNR, Cramer said Enbridge ENB gives a "much better yield."

The "Mad Money" host said MP Materials Corp MP does "make money, and it is very well-run."

nLight Inc LASR is losing money, Cramer said.

When asked about Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras PBR, he said, "I’m not going there."

Cramer recommended buying Amerisourcebergen Corp ABC.

When asked about New Mountain Finance Corp NMFC, he said, "We don’t know what they’re invested in, and as far as I’m concerned, therefore it’s too dangerous."

The "Mad Money" host said he likes BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings BJ very much. However, Cramer said his Charitable Trust owns Costco COST and "I do prefer them."

