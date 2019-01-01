ñol

New Mountain Finance
(NASDAQ:NMFC)
13.04
-0.04[-0.31%]
At close: Jun 3
13.04
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low12.98 - 13.1
52 Week High/Low12.26 - 14.11
Open / Close13.07 / 13.04
Float / Outstanding90.8M / 100.7M
Vol / Avg.239.2K / 396.3K
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E7.41
50d Avg. Price13.28
Div / Yield1.2/9.20%
Payout Ratio68.18
EPS0.37
Total Float90.8M

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC), Dividends

New Mountain Finance issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash New Mountain Finance generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.90%

Annual Dividend

$1.2

Last Dividend

Mar 17

Next Dividend

Jun 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

New Mountain Finance Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next New Mountain Finance (NMFC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 3, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own New Mountain Finance (NMFC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for New Mountain Finance ($NMFC) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of New Mountain Finance (NMFC) shares by June 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next New Mountain Finance (NMFC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for New Mountain Finance (NMFC) will be on June 15, 2022 and will be $0.30

Q
What is the dividend yield for New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)?
A

The most current yield for New Mountain Finance (NMFC) is 9.13% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

