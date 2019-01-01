New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.300
Quarterly Revenue
$69M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$38.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of New Mountain Finance using advanced sorting and filters.
New Mountain Finance Questions & Answers
When is New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) reporting earnings?
New Mountain Finance (NMFC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were New Mountain Finance’s (NASDAQ:NMFC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $50M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
