New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for New Mountain Finance
New Mountain Finance Questions & Answers
The latest price target for New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ: NMFC) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NMFC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ: NMFC) was provided by Janney Montgomery Scott, and New Mountain Finance initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of New Mountain Finance, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for New Mountain Finance was filed on February 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest New Mountain Finance (NMFC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price New Mountain Finance (NMFC) is trading at is $13.04, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.