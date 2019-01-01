Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) was reported by RBC Capital on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting NLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.90% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) was provided by RBC Capital, and Annaly Capital Management maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Annaly Capital Management, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Annaly Capital Management was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Annaly Capital Management (NLY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $7.00. The current price Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is trading at is $6.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
