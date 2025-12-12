Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 10% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Dividend Yield: 12.60%

12.60% JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $21 to $22 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $19 to $20 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Recent News: On Oct. 22, Annaly Capital Management posted upbeat quarterly results.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest NLY news.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Dividend Yield: 12.69%

12.69% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $14.5 to $13.5 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Kaye maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $14 to $13 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

Recent News: On Dec. 11, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust priced reopening of $75 million of 8.500% exchangeable senior notes due 2029.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest PMT news

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

Dividend Yield: 11.54%

11.54% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $4.5 to $4.75 on Nov. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

JMP Securities analyst Steven Delaney maintained a Market Perform rating on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%

Recent News: On Nov. 7, Ares Commercial Real Estate posted better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest ACRE news

