Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$655.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Annaly Capital Management using advanced sorting and filters.
Annaly Capital Management Questions & Answers
When is Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) reporting earnings?
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.30, which missed the estimate of $0.48.
What were Annaly Capital Management’s (NYSE:NLY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $537.4M, which beat the estimate of $220.8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.