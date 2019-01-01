QQQ
Range
9.04 - 9.5
Vol / Avg.
16.7K/92.7K
Div / Yield
0.32/3.48%
52 Wk
7.37 - 10.66
Mkt Cap
311.8M
Payout Ratio
37.65
Open
9.1
P/E
10.81
EPS
0.18
Shares
34.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Macatawa Bank Corp is an US-based holding company of Macatawa Bank. It is engaged in providing commercial and personal banking services, including checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans. It also provides a range of loan products to business customers, including commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans, and to retail customers, including residential mortgage and consumer loans. In addition, other services provided by the company includes internet banking, telephone banking and debit cards and brokerage services, including discount brokerage, personal financial planning, and consultation services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1900.180 -0.0100
REV19.330M18.172M-1.158M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Macatawa Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Macatawa Bank (MCBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ: MCBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Macatawa Bank's (MCBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Macatawa Bank (MCBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ: MCBC) was reported by Raymond James on September 7, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting MCBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 295.60% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Macatawa Bank (MCBC)?

A

The stock price for Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ: MCBC) is $9.1 last updated Today at 3:08:52 PM.

Q

Does Macatawa Bank (MCBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) reporting earnings?

A

Macatawa Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Macatawa Bank (MCBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Macatawa Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Macatawa Bank (MCBC) operate in?

A

Macatawa Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.