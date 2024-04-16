Why Macatawa Bank Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 37%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Macatawa Bank Corporation MCBC rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after Wintrust Financial Corporation WFTC and Macatawa Bank announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement for Wintrust to acquire Macatawa in an all-stock transaction.
Macatawa Bank shares jumped 37% to $13.60 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Dynatronics Corporation DYNT shares rose 69.8% to $0.6301 in pre-market trading after dipping over 5% on Monday.
- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI gained 55% to $0.6974 in pre-market trading after the company posted a profit for the fourth quarter.
- WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA shares gained 34.2% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after falling around 23% on Monday.
- Mobilicom Limited MOB shares gained 24.8% to $1.56 in pre-market trading.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH gained 19.5% to $0.4895 in pre-market trading.
- Taoping Inc. TAOP shares gained 17.7% to $1.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Monday.
- SuperCom Ltd. SPCB shares rose 17.4% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after jumping 45% on Monday.
- Kaixin Holdings KXIN shares gained 15.6% to $0.1735 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Monday.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC rose 7.7% to $5.16 in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.
Losers
- Ryvyl Inc. RVYL fell 38.7% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO shares declined 24.3% to $8.32 in pre-market trading. INOVIO priced its $36 million underwritten offering of 2,536,258 common stock at $7.693 per share.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. CLDI fell 18.3% to $0.49 in pre-market trading after dipping around 14% on Monday.
- Qilian International Holding Group Limited QLI fell 10.3% to $0.6220 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Monday.
- Enservco Corporation ENSV fell 10.7% to $0.2820 pre-market trading. Enservco recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC fell 10.1% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Monday. The company recently announced the acquisition of AutoMax.
- U.S. Energy Corp. USEG shares fell 9.3% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Monday.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN declined 9.1% to $22.50 in pre-market trading after falling around 3% on Monday.
- Groupon, Inc. GRPN shares fell 8.9% to $9.11 in pre-market trading. Groupon said Italian tax authorities have placed a lien on Groupon S.r.l.'s bank account, which currently restricts outgoing payments from that account.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV fell 7.8% to $92.02 pre-market trading following a report indicating the Justice Department will file an antitrust lawsuit against the company.
