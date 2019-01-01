Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Macatawa Bank
Macatawa Bank Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ: MCBC) was reported by Raymond James on September 7, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting MCBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 308.16% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ: MCBC) was provided by Raymond James, and Macatawa Bank maintained their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Macatawa Bank, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Macatawa Bank was filed on September 7, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 7, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Macatawa Bank (MCBC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $33.00 to $36.00. The current price Macatawa Bank (MCBC) is trading at is $8.82, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
