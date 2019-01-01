Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.180
Quarterly Revenue
$17.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$17.3M
Earnings History
Macatawa Bank Questions & Answers
When is Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) reporting earnings?
Macatawa Bank (MCBC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.13.
What were Macatawa Bank’s (NASDAQ:MCBC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $17.2M, which missed the estimate of $17.4M.
