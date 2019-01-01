Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Maxar Technologies
Maxar Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) was reported by B of A Securities on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting MAXR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.16% downside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) was provided by B of A Securities, and Maxar Technologies downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Maxar Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Maxar Technologies was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Maxar Technologies (MAXR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $36.00 to $25.00. The current price Maxar Technologies (MAXR) is trading at is $29.82, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
