QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.65 - 3.65
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.12
Shares
142.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Max Stock Ltd operates a chain of departmental stores. The stores offer school supplies, tools and hardware, clothing items, toys, plasticware, gifts and accessories, baking utensils, furniture, home decor items, and other products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Max Stock Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Max Stock (MAXFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Max Stock (OTCEM: MAXFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Max Stock's (MAXFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Max Stock.

Q

What is the target price for Max Stock (MAXFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Max Stock

Q

Current Stock Price for Max Stock (MAXFF)?

A

The stock price for Max Stock (OTCEM: MAXFF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Max Stock (MAXFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Max Stock.

Q

When is Max Stock (OTCEM:MAXFF) reporting earnings?

A

Max Stock does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Max Stock (MAXFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Max Stock.

Q

What sector and industry does Max Stock (MAXFF) operate in?

A

Max Stock is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.