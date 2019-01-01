|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.240
|0.350
|0.1100
|REV
|295.500M
|285.281M
|-10.219M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE: LL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in LL Flooring Holdings’s space includes: Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH), Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW), GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND).
The latest price target for LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE: LL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting LL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.81% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE: LL) is $14.305 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for LL Flooring Holdings.
LL Flooring Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for LL Flooring Holdings.
LL Flooring Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.