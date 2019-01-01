QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail
LL Flooring Holdings Inc is a United States-based specialty retailer of hardwood flooring in North America. The firm primarily operates across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, through its retail store operations segment. Its products include foreign and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient-vinyl, bamboo, and cork flooring. The company derives the majority of its revenue from laminate, vinyl, engineered vinyl plank, and porcelain tile, followed by Solid and Engineered Hardwood. The firm also offers a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools. It primarily targets do-it-yourself (DIY), do-it-for-me (DIFM), and commercial customers. Bellawood is a core brand of the company.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2400.350 0.1100
REV295.500M285.281M-10.219M

LL Flooring Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LL Flooring Holdings (LL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE: LL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LL Flooring Holdings's (LL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LL Flooring Holdings (LL) stock?

A

The latest price target for LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE: LL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting LL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.81% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LL Flooring Holdings (LL)?

A

The stock price for LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE: LL) is $14.305 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LL Flooring Holdings (LL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LL Flooring Holdings.

Q

When is LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL) reporting earnings?

A

LL Flooring Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is LL Flooring Holdings (LL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LL Flooring Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does LL Flooring Holdings (LL) operate in?

A

LL Flooring Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.