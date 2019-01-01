LL Flooring Holdings Inc is a United States-based specialty retailer of hardwood flooring in North America. The firm primarily operates across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, through its retail store operations segment. Its products include foreign and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient-vinyl, bamboo, and cork flooring. The company derives the majority of its revenue from laminate, vinyl, engineered vinyl plank, and porcelain tile, followed by Solid and Engineered Hardwood. The firm also offers a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools. It primarily targets do-it-yourself (DIY), do-it-for-me (DIFM), and commercial customers. Bellawood is a core brand of the company.