Sea, AeroVironment And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Sea Limited SE to report a quarterly loss at 27 cents per share on revenue of $3.55 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Sea shares fell 0.3% to $50.90 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV to have earned 33 cents per share on revenue of $170.63 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. AeroVironment shares gained 1% to $130.00 in after-hours trading.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. LL reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter on Friday. LL Flooring shares surged 6.5% to $2.28 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX to report a quarterly loss at 20 cents per share on revenue of $330.86 million after the closing bell. Stitch Fix shares gained 1.6% to $3.26 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $172.02 million. Global Ship Lease shares gained 0.6% to $20.73 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: Jim Cramer Says This Is A 'Smart Consulting Company,' Calls Commercial Metals Company A Winner