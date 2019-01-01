ñol

LL Flooring Holdings
(NYSE:LL)
12.00
-0.35[-2.83%]
At close: May 31
12.01
0.0100[0.08%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low11.96 - 12.29
52 Week High/Low10.54 - 23.7
Open / Close12.28 / 12.01
Float / Outstanding20.7M / 29.8M
Vol / Avg.355.8K / 279.5K
Mkt Cap357.3M
P/E10.38
50d Avg. Price13.44
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.14
Total Float20.7M

LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

LL Flooring Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.130

Quarterly Revenue

$279M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$279M

Earnings Recap

 

LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LL Flooring Holdings missed estimated earnings by 31.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was down $4.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 11.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LL Flooring Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.24 0.30 0.24 0.24
EPS Actual 0.35 0.29 0.41 0.34
Revenue Estimate 295.50M 289.00M 299.57M 293.12M
Revenue Actual 285.28M 282.23M 301.38M 283.45M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

LL Flooring Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL) reporting earnings?
A

LL Flooring Holdings (LL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $-0.07.

Q
What were LL Flooring Holdings’s (NYSE:LL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $263.5M, which beat the estimate of $256.6M.

