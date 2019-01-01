LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LL Flooring Holdings
LL Flooring Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE: LL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting LL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.92% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE: LL) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and LL Flooring Holdings maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LL Flooring Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LL Flooring Holdings was filed on January 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LL Flooring Holdings (LL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $20.00. The current price LL Flooring Holdings (LL) is trading at is $11.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
