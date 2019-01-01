LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 30
EPS
$0.070
Quarterly Revenue
$113.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$113.2M
Earnings History
LightInTheBox Holding Questions & Answers
When is LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) reporting earnings?
LightInTheBox Holding (LITB) is scheduled to report earnings on June 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 30, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were LightInTheBox Holding’s (NYSE:LITB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $72.7M, which beat the estimate of $70.9M.
