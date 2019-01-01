LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LightInTheBox Holding
LightInTheBox Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE: LITB) was reported by Oppenheimer on February 27, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LITB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE: LITB) was provided by Oppenheimer, and LightInTheBox Holding downgraded their perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LightInTheBox Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LightInTheBox Holding was filed on February 27, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 27, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LightInTheBox Holding (LITB) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price LightInTheBox Holding (LITB) is trading at is $1.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
