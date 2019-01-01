LAIX Inc is a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning. The company offers its products and services on-demand via mobile apps. Its offerings include two types of prepaid course packages, namely prepaid standard courses and prepaid multiple course packages. Its DongNi English standard courses constitute prepaid standard courses, while premium services are provided in the form of prepaid multiple course packages, including prepaid standard courses and course credits for one-to-one tutoring sessions with contract human teachers.