QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/139.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 4.08
Mkt Cap
23.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.28
Shares
49.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 10:23AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 10:21AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 5:02PM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 8:59AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
LAIX Inc is a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning. The company offers its products and services on-demand via mobile apps. Its offerings include two types of prepaid course packages, namely prepaid standard courses and prepaid multiple course packages. Its DongNi English standard courses constitute prepaid standard courses, while premium services are provided in the form of prepaid multiple course packages, including prepaid standard courses and course credits for one-to-one tutoring sessions with contract human teachers.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LAIX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LAIX (LAIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LAIX (NYSE: LAIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LAIX's (LAIX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LAIX (LAIX) stock?

A

The latest price target for LAIX (NYSE: LAIX) was reported by Goldman Sachs on June 4, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LAIX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LAIX (LAIX)?

A

The stock price for LAIX (NYSE: LAIX) is $0.4785 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LAIX (LAIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LAIX.

Q

When is LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) reporting earnings?

A

LAIX’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is LAIX (LAIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LAIX.

Q

What sector and industry does LAIX (LAIX) operate in?

A

LAIX is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.