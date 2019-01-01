QQQ
Lai Fung Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Property development; Property investment; Hotel and serviced apartment operation and Theme park operation. It generates maximum revenue from the Property development segment. The property development segment engages in the development of properties for sale in Mainland China. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from Mainland China.

Lai Fung Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lai Fung Hldgs (LFHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lai Fung Hldgs (OTCGM: LFHLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lai Fung Hldgs's (LFHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lai Fung Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Lai Fung Hldgs (LFHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lai Fung Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Lai Fung Hldgs (LFHLF)?

A

The stock price for Lai Fung Hldgs (OTCGM: LFHLF) is $0.79 last updated Fri Feb 26 2021 15:19:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lai Fung Hldgs (LFHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lai Fung Hldgs.

Q

When is Lai Fung Hldgs (OTCGM:LFHLF) reporting earnings?

A

Lai Fung Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lai Fung Hldgs (LFHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lai Fung Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Lai Fung Hldgs (LFHLF) operate in?

A

Lai Fung Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.