Founded in 1902, Air Liquide is one of the leading industrial gas companies in the world, serving over 3.8 million customers in 78 countries. The company generated approximately EUR 20.5 billion of revenue in 2020, serving a wide range of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, food and beverage, and electronics. The healthcare division serves around 1.8 million patients and 15,000 hospitals and clinics annually. Air Liquide employs approximately 65,000 people.