There is no Press for this Ticker
Lai Sun Development Co Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes property development and sales; property investment; hotel operation; restaurant operation; media and entertainment; film and TV program; cinema operation; theme park operation and others. The property development and sales segment is engaged in property development and sale of properties. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China and Macau.

Lai Sun Development Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lai Sun Development Co (LVSDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lai Sun Development Co (OTCPK: LVSDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lai Sun Development Co's (LVSDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lai Sun Development Co.

Q

What is the target price for Lai Sun Development Co (LVSDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lai Sun Development Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Lai Sun Development Co (LVSDF)?

A

The stock price for Lai Sun Development Co (OTCPK: LVSDF) is $0.5229 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 14:32:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lai Sun Development Co (LVSDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lai Sun Development Co.

Q

When is Lai Sun Development Co (OTCPK:LVSDF) reporting earnings?

A

Lai Sun Development Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lai Sun Development Co (LVSDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lai Sun Development Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Lai Sun Development Co (LVSDF) operate in?

A

Lai Sun Development Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.