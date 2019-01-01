QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/502.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.52 - 18.15
Mkt Cap
193.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
35M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 23 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 7:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 7:55AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:56PM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 11:47AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 12:30PM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Jun 16, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 2:51PM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 7:32AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
KemPharm Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs that believe will be improved versions of widely prescribed, approved drugs. The company uses its Ligand Activated Therapy (LAT) platform technology to create prodrugs. Its LAT platform technology discovers and develops prodrugs that improve one or more of the attributes of approved drugs, such as susceptibility to abuse, bioavailability, and safety. KemPharm's two lead product candidates are KP415, and KP484, are both based on a prodrug of d-methylphenidate, or d-MPH; KP879, is also based on a prodrug of d-MPH.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KemPharm Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KemPharm (KMPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KemPharm's (KMPH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for KemPharm (KMPH) stock?

A

The latest price target for KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting KMPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.56% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KemPharm (KMPH)?

A

The stock price for KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) is $5.54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KemPharm (KMPH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KemPharm.

Q

When is KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) reporting earnings?

A

KemPharm’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is KemPharm (KMPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KemPharm.

Q

What sector and industry does KemPharm (KMPH) operate in?

A

KemPharm is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.