KemPharm Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs that believe will be improved versions of widely prescribed, approved drugs. The company uses its Ligand Activated Therapy (LAT) platform technology to create prodrugs. Its LAT platform technology discovers and develops prodrugs that improve one or more of the attributes of approved drugs, such as susceptibility to abuse, bioavailability, and safety. KemPharm's two lead product candidates are KP415, and KP484, are both based on a prodrug of d-methylphenidate, or d-MPH; KP879, is also based on a prodrug of d-MPH.