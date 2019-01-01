QQQ
Jade Global Holdings Inc is a development stage company that intends to grow into a vertically integrated global company that will comprise of international mining operations, jewelry design and manufacturing, Business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce wholesale trade, bricks and mortar membership only jade trading centers, global depository and one or more online jade trading platforms.

Jade Glb Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jade Glb Hldgs (JADG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jade Glb Hldgs (OTCEM: JADG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jade Glb Hldgs's (JADG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jade Glb Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Jade Glb Hldgs (JADG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jade Glb Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Jade Glb Hldgs (JADG)?

A

The stock price for Jade Glb Hldgs (OTCEM: JADG) is $0.0023 last updated Today at 6:48:28 PM.

Q

Does Jade Glb Hldgs (JADG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jade Glb Hldgs.

Q

When is Jade Glb Hldgs (OTCEM:JADG) reporting earnings?

A

Jade Glb Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jade Glb Hldgs (JADG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jade Glb Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Jade Glb Hldgs (JADG) operate in?

A

Jade Glb Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.