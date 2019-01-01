QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Jade Art Group Inc is a development stage company.

Jade Art Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jade Art Group (JADA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jade Art Group (OTCPK: JADA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jade Art Group's (JADA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jade Art Group.

Q

What is the target price for Jade Art Group (JADA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jade Art Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Jade Art Group (JADA)?

A

The stock price for Jade Art Group (OTCPK: JADA) is $0.032 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:01:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jade Art Group (JADA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jade Art Group.

Q

When is Jade Art Group (OTCPK:JADA) reporting earnings?

A

Jade Art Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jade Art Group (JADA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jade Art Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Jade Art Group (JADA) operate in?

A

Jade Art Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.