J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF (ARCA:JADE) Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF

JADEARCA
$46.94
0.471.01%
At Close: -
Sector
Unknown
Region
US
AUM
14.09M
Open$46.94
High$46.94
52 Wk High49.62
AUM14.09M
Dividend-
Ex-Div Date-
Volume59
Market Cap-
Mgmt Fee0.65%
P/E Ratio-
Prev. Close$46.47
Low$46.94
52 Wk Low45.80
Shares Out-
Yield-
Div. Freq-
Avg. Volume Daily440.00
Beta-
Avg. Expense Ratio0.65%
P/B Ratio-

Q

How do I buy J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF (JADE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF (ARCA:JADE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages

Q

Who are J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF (JADE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF.

Q

What is the target price for J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF (JADE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF.

Q

What is the forecast for J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF (JADE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF to provide a consensus price target.

Q

Current stock price for J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF (JADE)?

A

The stock price for J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF (ARCA: JADE) is $46.9419 last updated July 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT.

Q

Does J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF (JADE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF.

Q

When is J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF (ARCA:JADE) reporting earnings?

A

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF (JADE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF.

ETF Details
SectorUnknown
Category-
Investment StyleLarge Cap Blend
Fund InceptionMay 16, 2024
Managers
Omar Negyal
Leon Eidelman
Definition-
Investment Policy
Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in equity securities and equity-related instruments that are tied economically to emerging markets (also known as developing markets). Assets means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Emerging markets include most countries in the world except Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, most of the countries of Western Europe and Hong Kong.
Top ETF Holdings
SymbolNameShare %
TWTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR10.1%
SSNLFSamsung Electronics Co...4.78%
HKTencent Holdings Ltd4.22%
INFYInfosys Ltd Adr Usd2.17%
KRKia Motors1.83%
NTESNetease1.77%
IDBank Rakyat Indonesia ...1.63%
SHFuyao Glass Industry G...1.62%