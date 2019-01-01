QQQ
Jade Leader Corp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and development in Canada and the USA. The company operates through its projects which include DJ jade project, Keithly Mountain, Tell Project, and Wyoming Jade Fields.

Jade Leader Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jade Leader (MCKRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jade Leader (OTCPK: MCKRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jade Leader's (MCKRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jade Leader.

Q

What is the target price for Jade Leader (MCKRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jade Leader

Q

Current Stock Price for Jade Leader (MCKRF)?

A

The stock price for Jade Leader (OTCPK: MCKRF) is $0.06 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 20:46:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jade Leader (MCKRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jade Leader.

Q

When is Jade Leader (OTCPK:MCKRF) reporting earnings?

A

Jade Leader does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jade Leader (MCKRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jade Leader.

Q

What sector and industry does Jade Leader (MCKRF) operate in?

A

Jade Leader is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.