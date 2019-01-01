Independence Realty Trust Stock (NYSE:IRT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Independence Realty Trust
The latest price target for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) was reported by Jefferies on June 30, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting IRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.52% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) was provided by Jefferies, and Independence Realty Trust maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Independence Realty Trust, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Independence Realty Trust was filed on June 30, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 30, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Independence Realty Trust (IRT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $27.00 to $24.00. The current price Independence Realty Trust (IRT) is trading at is $19.12, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
