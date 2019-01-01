ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Independence Realty Trust
(NYSE:IRT)
$19.12
-0.35[-1.80%]
At close: Sep 2
$19.12
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low19.07 - 19.6652 Week High/Low19.01 - 28.42Open / Close19.53 / 19.12Float / Outstanding220.8M / 222.1M
Vol / Avg.1.8M / 2MMkt Cap4.2BP/E29.0650d Avg. Price21.04
Div / Yield0.56/2.88%Payout Ratio74.63EPS-0.03Total Float220.8M

Independence Realty Trust Stock (NYSE:IRT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$30.00

Lowest Price Target1

$24.00

Consensus Price Target1

$26.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
31000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Jefferies
  • Keybanc
  • BTIG
  • Deutsche Bank

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Independence Realty Trust

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert

Independence Realty Trust Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Independence Realty Trust (IRT)?
A

The latest price target for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) was reported by Jefferies on June 30, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting IRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.52% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Independence Realty Trust (IRT)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) was provided by Jefferies, and Independence Realty Trust maintained their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Independence Realty Trust (IRT)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Independence Realty Trust, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Independence Realty Trust was filed on June 30, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 30, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Independence Realty Trust (IRT) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Independence Realty Trust (IRT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $27.00 to $24.00. The current price Independence Realty Trust (IRT) is trading at is $19.12, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.