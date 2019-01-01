ñol

Independence Realty Trust
(NYSE:IRT)
$19.12
-0.35[-1.80%]
At close: Sep 2
$19.12
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low19.07 - 19.6652 Week High/Low19.01 - 28.42Open / Close19.53 / 19.12Float / Outstanding220.8M / 222.1M
Vol / Avg.1.8M / 2MMkt Cap4.2BP/E29.0650d Avg. Price21.04
Div / Yield0.56/2.88%Payout Ratio74.63EPS-0.03Total Float220.8M

Independence Realty Trust Stock (NYSE:IRT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Independence Realty Trust reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jul 27

EPS

$0.260

Quarterly Revenue

$154.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$154.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Independence Realty Trust using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

Independence Realty Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) reporting earnings?
A

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) is scheduled to report earnings on October 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 27, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Q
What were Independence Realty Trust’s (NYSE:IRT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $39.9M, which missed the estimate of $40.2M.

