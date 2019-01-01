Harsco (NYSE:HSC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Harsco missed estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was down $76.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 5.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Harsco's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.25 0.23 0.04 EPS Actual 0.22 0.20 0.28 0.15 Revenue Estimate 446.18M 578.73M 556.37M 514.94M Revenue Actual 462.07M 544.30M 569.82M 528.86M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.