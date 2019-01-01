H-Source Holdings Ltd is a technology company which has significant experience in hospital and supply chain systems. The firm has developed a digital platform and network to operate in the healthcare industry and offers a private, hospital-to-hospital marketplace that allows members to buy, sell, and transfer inventory supplies and capital equipment with each other. Members can conduct secure transactions within Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs), Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) or customize their own group of hospitals using the company's built-in filters to reduce health care costs and medical products waste.