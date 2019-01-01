QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hi Score Corp is engaged in the manufacture and supplier of LED and eco-friendly lighting products. The company offers its customers the fiscal and ecological practicality of utilizing safe, efficient, solid state green lighting as well as conventional fluorescent and incandescent bulbs. It sells its products directly to distributors, businesses and municipalities.

Hi Score Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hi Score (HSCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hi Score (OTCEM: HSCO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hi Score's (HSCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hi Score.

Q

What is the target price for Hi Score (HSCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hi Score

Q

Current Stock Price for Hi Score (HSCO)?

A

The stock price for Hi Score (OTCEM: HSCO) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Sep 14 2021 19:20:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hi Score (HSCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hi Score.

Q

When is Hi Score (OTCEM:HSCO) reporting earnings?

A

Hi Score does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hi Score (HSCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hi Score.

Q

What sector and industry does Hi Score (HSCO) operate in?

A

Hi Score is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.