There is no Press for this Ticker
Highland Surprise Consolidated Mining Co provides exploration and mining services. The Company mines for diversified minerals in the Western United States.

Highland Surprise Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Highland Surprise (HSCM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Highland Surprise (OTCEM: HSCM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Highland Surprise's (HSCM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Highland Surprise.

Q

What is the target price for Highland Surprise (HSCM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Highland Surprise

Q

Current Stock Price for Highland Surprise (HSCM)?

A

The stock price for Highland Surprise (OTCEM: HSCM) is $0.062 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:24:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Highland Surprise (HSCM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Highland Surprise.

Q

When is Highland Surprise (OTCEM:HSCM) reporting earnings?

A

Highland Surprise does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Highland Surprise (HSCM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Highland Surprise.

Q

What sector and industry does Highland Surprise (HSCM) operate in?

A

Highland Surprise is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.