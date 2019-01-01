HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 17
EPS
$-0.210
Quarterly Revenue
$52.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$52.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of HEXO using advanced sorting and filters.
HEXO Questions & Answers
When is HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) reporting earnings?
HEXO (HEXO) is scheduled to report earnings on June 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 17, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.28, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were HEXO’s (NASDAQ:HEXO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.