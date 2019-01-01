QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange SA or Athex Group consists of the Athens Stock Exchange as the parent company, and the Athens Exchange Clearing House and the Hellenic Central Securities Depository SA as its subsidiaries. The Athens Stock Exchange is the only stock exchange in Greece. The parent company and its subsidiaries operate the organized cash and derivatives markets, provide comprehensive informational technology solutions to the Greek capital market, and promote the development of capital markets in Greece. The group's revenue derives from its operational functions including listing, trading, clearing and settling, as well as depository services.

Hellenic Exchanges Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hellenic Exchanges (HEXEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hellenic Exchanges (OTCPK: HEXEY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hellenic Exchanges's (HEXEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hellenic Exchanges.

Q

What is the target price for Hellenic Exchanges (HEXEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hellenic Exchanges

Q

Current Stock Price for Hellenic Exchanges (HEXEY)?

A

The stock price for Hellenic Exchanges (OTCPK: HEXEY) is $8.56 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 14:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hellenic Exchanges (HEXEY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 18, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 22, 2015.

Q

When is Hellenic Exchanges (OTCPK:HEXEY) reporting earnings?

A

Hellenic Exchanges does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hellenic Exchanges (HEXEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hellenic Exchanges.

Q

What sector and industry does Hellenic Exchanges (HEXEY) operate in?

A

Hellenic Exchanges is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.