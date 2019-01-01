QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/40.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 0.28
Mkt Cap
15.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
88M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Huntington Exploration Inc is a minerals exploration company focused on exploring early-stage precious metals properties in Canada and Mexico. Huntington's flagship asset is the Quartz Lake Property, located approximately 50 km east of Red Lake. Elsewhere in northwestern Ontario, Huntington owns approx. 17 patented mining claims that are estimated to be within 500 m and on strike with the historic Lingman Lake gold deposit.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Huntington Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huntington Exploration (HEXPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huntington Exploration (OTCPK: HEXPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huntington Exploration's (HEXPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Huntington Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Huntington Exploration (HEXPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Huntington Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Huntington Exploration (HEXPF)?

A

The stock price for Huntington Exploration (OTCPK: HEXPF) is $0.18 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:52:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huntington Exploration (HEXPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huntington Exploration.

Q

When is Huntington Exploration (OTCPK:HEXPF) reporting earnings?

A

Huntington Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Huntington Exploration (HEXPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huntington Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Huntington Exploration (HEXPF) operate in?

A

Huntington Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.